Michael McCarron: Placed on waivers
McCarron was placed on waivers by Montreal on Tuesday, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
McCarron was the Canadiens' first round pick (25th overall) in 2013. When Montreal selected the 6-foot-6, 230-pound forward they knew he'd be somewhat of a project, particularly his skating. After a positive experience in the first season with the organization, when he showed a nice blend of physicality and playmaking, McCarron devolved into a hitting machine, regardless if those checks made sense or not. A change of scenery is needed, though he remains a project.
More News
-
Canadiens' Michael McCarron: Inks new deal with Canadiens•
-
Canadiens' Michael McCarron: Descends to AHL•
-
Canadiens' Michael McCarron: Picks up five PIM•
-
Canadiens' Michael McCarron: Added from AHL•
-
Canadiens' Michael McCarron: Heads to bus league•
-
Canadiens' Michael McCarron: Delivers the hits Tuesday•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...