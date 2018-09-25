McCarron was placed on waivers by Montreal on Tuesday, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

McCarron was the Canadiens' first round pick (25th overall) in 2013. When Montreal selected the 6-foot-6, 230-pound forward they knew he'd be somewhat of a project, particularly his skating. After a positive experience in the first season with the organization, when he showed a nice blend of physicality and playmaking, McCarron devolved into a hitting machine, regardless if those checks made sense or not. A change of scenery is needed, though he remains a project.