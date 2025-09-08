Sgarbossa signed a two-year contract with HC Lugano of Switzerland's National League on May 23.

Sgarbossa had one goal, one assist, one shot on net, one hit and one blocked shot in three NHL appearances for Washington during the 2024-25 regular season. However, he spent most of the year with AHL Hershey, compiling seven tallies and 31 points in 35 regular-season games before adding two helpers in six playoff outings.