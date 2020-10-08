Spacek did not receive a qualifying offer from the Jets and will become a UFA on Friday, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Spacek recorded a reasonable 20 points in 45 games with AHL Manitoba in 2019-20, one year after a 41-point effort in 74 contests. The dip in production was enough for the Jets to let go of Spacek's rights. The winger has since signed on with Tappara of the Finnish Liiga. The 23-year-old may still have a future in North America, but he'd likely have to take a minor-league deal for that to happen.