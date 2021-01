Stone has been released from his professional tryout offer with the Flames, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Stone evidently failed to impress enough during camp to earn a contract, so he'll once again hit the open market in hopes of catching on with a new club, likely on a two-way deal. The 30-year-old blueliner picked up seven points while posting a minus-5 rating in 33 games with Calgary last campaign.