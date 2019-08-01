Stone was put on waivers by the Flames on Thursday in order to buyout his contract, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

With the buyout, Calgary will save $2.3 million against the cap this year, which will help it sign restricted free agent Matthew Tkachuk. Considering the 28-year-old Stone was only able to break into the Flames' lineup on 14 occasions last season, he could struggle to secure an NHL deal, though a training camp professional tryout agreement could be in his future.