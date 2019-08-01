Michael Stone: Waived for buyout
Stone was put on waivers by the Flames on Thursday in order to buyout his contract, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
With the buyout, Calgary will save $2.3 million against the cap this year, which will help it sign restricted free agent Matthew Tkachuk. Considering the 28-year-old Stone was only able to break into the Flames' lineup on 14 occasions last season, he could struggle to secure an NHL deal, though a training camp professional tryout agreement could be in his future.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey: Goalie Tiers
Not sure which goalies you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Forward Tiers
Having trouble figuring out how to value this year's crop of Fantasy forwards? Mike Gay is...
-
Top 100 for Fantasy hockey
Still only 22, Connor McDavid stays atop Kyle Riley's top 100 Fantasy players for the 2019-2020...
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times