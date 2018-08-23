Michal Handzus: Hanging up skates
Handzus announced his retirement Thursday, TSN reports.
Handzus accrued 184 goals and 482 points in 1,009 NHL games, but he hasn't played in the league since the 2013-14 season. Instead, he spent three seasons with Banksa Bystrica of the Slovakian Extraliga, sitting out the 2017-18 campaign as well.
