Michal Kempny: Contract terminated by Seattle
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Kempny cleared unconditional waivers and his contract with Seattle was terminated Friday.
That frees up Kempny to sign in Europe. He had a goal in two AHL games this season.
