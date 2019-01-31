Moravcik signed a three-year contract with HC Skoda Plzen (Czech) on Wednesday.

Moravcik grew up playing for the Plzen's youth squads before joining the first team in 2012-13. The defenseman split time in the AHL and ECHL in the minors this season before deciding he wanted to return to his native Czech Republic. At just 24 years of age, Moravcik could still make his way back to the NHL.