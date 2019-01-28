Moravcik was placed on unconditional waivers by the Canadiens on Monday and is headed back to his native Czech Republic, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

The big 24-year-old defenseman never saw any action with the Canadiens. After being signed this offseason, Moravcik was sent down to AHL Laval, but perhaps the American game wasn't a fit for him. At his age, the Czech could make a return to North America some day, but for now he will be plying his trade in his homeland, which is what he did for five years before Montreal signed him.