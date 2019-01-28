Michal Moravcik: Waived by Canadiens
Moravcik was placed on unconditional waivers by the Canadiens on Monday and is headed back to his native Czech Republic, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
The big 24-year-old defenseman never saw any action with the Canadiens. After being signed this offseason, Moravcik was sent down to AHL Laval, but perhaps the American game wasn't a fit for him. At his age, the Czech could make a return to North America some day, but for now he will be plying his trade in his homeland, which is what he did for five years before Montreal signed him.
