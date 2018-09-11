Rozsival's contract with the Blackhawks expired this summer and he remains an unrestricted free agent, according to CapFriendly. The defenseman had been on long-term injured reserve with a concussion.

Rozsival hasn't played since the 2016-17 season, and even then, it was only for 22 games. His LTIR designation afforded the Blackhawks cap relief against the upper limit, but even without him, the Original Six club currently has $5.491 million of available cap space. Rozsival is unlikely to continue his playing career given his devastating injury.