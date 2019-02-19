Micheal Haley: Waived Tuesday
Haley was sent to waivers by the Panthers on Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Haley had been in-and-out of the lineup for Florida, suiting up in just seven games since the new year. The 32-year-old will likely head to the AHL unless he's claimed by another big-league club.
