Granlund will be allowed to hit free agency and won't return to Nashville, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.
Granlund ended the season bogged down in a 10-game goalless streak during which he registered two helpers and 17 shots. With the 28-year-old center gone, the Preds will have an extra $5.75 million available to spend in free agency. In the right situation, Granlund could get back to being a 20-goal producer for the first time since 2017-18.
