Mike Angelidis: Playing days over
Angelidis will call it a career after one season playing in Austria.
Angelidis spent the 2017-18 campaign playing for Bolzano HC. In 54 appearances for the Austrian club, the 33-year-old tallied 28 points and 73 PIM. The center appeared in 14 NHL games for the Tampa Bay Lightning spread across four seasons, in which he snagged a pair of goals.
