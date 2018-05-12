Mike Fisher: Announces retirment

Fisher announced his retirement from the NHL on Saturday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Fisher came out of retirement and joined Nashville in February in hopes of helping the Predators win their first Stanley Cup, but ultimately fell short, losing to the Jets in Game 7 of the Western Conference semi-finals. The 1998 second-round pick will hang up his skates having racked up 278 goals and 589 points during his fantastic NHL career which spanned 18 seasons.