Mike Fisher: Officially calls it a career

Fisher announced his retirement from the NHL on Thursday, Adam Vingan of the Tennessean reports.

Fisher hangs up his skates after an illustrious career split between the Senators and Predators. In all, the skilled center tallied 276 goals and 309 helpers over 1,088 regular-season contests. There's no direct replacement for a veteran leader like Fisher, but Nashville hasn't missed a beat offensively since it acquired power pivot Ryan Johansen from the Blue Jackets in January of 2016.