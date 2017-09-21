Mike McKee: Released from tryout deal

St. Louis released McKee from his professional tryout agreement Thursday.

McKee appeared in four games with the Toledo Walleye of the ECHL after graduating from Western Michigan University earlier this year, notching a single assist and 16 PIM over that span. He was never a serious contender to make the Blues' roster out of camp, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him secure an AHL-only deal with a new organization ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.