Mike McKenna: Playing career officially over
McKenna announced his retirement from the NHL on Tuesday.
McKenna spent most of his professional playing career in the AHL, but did make 35 NHL appearances over parts of six seasons, compiling a 7-17-3 record while posting a 3.60 GAA and .890 save percentage.
