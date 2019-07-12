Mike Sislo: Signs overseas

Sislo signed a one-year contract with the Wolfsburg Grizzlys of the DEL on Wednesday.

Sislo spent the entirety of the 2018-19 campaign with AHL Bridgeport, notching 15 points in 39 contests. The 31-year-old American has likely played his last game of professional hockey in North America. If that ends up being the case, he'll finish his NHL career having tallied five points in 42 appearances spread over three seasons.