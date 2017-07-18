Mike Zalewski: Bound for Germany

Zalewski signed a contract with Straubing of Germany's DEL on Monday, TSN reports.

The New York native defied the odds by cracking the Canucks' roster as an undrafted free agent back in 2013-14, but he ended up appearing in just six total NHL games sprinkled over the last three seasons. Even if he eventually jumps back to the North American stage, Zalewski can be ignored in fantasy.

