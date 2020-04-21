Grigorenko's contract with Columbus was voided by the NHL on Monday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

The contract was reportedly in violation of section 50.8(d) of the collective bargaining agreement, which specifies that all contracts must cover at least the current league year. Grigorenko and the Blue Jackets will be allowed to sign the exact same deal on July 1, when the new league year begins. The team subsequently released a statement indicating that both parties intend to do just that.