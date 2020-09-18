General manager Bill Guerin announced Friday that the Wild will not re-sign Koivu this offseason.

Guerin made it clear that injecting youth into Minnesota's lineup will be a priority this offseason when he traded Eric Staal to Buffalo in exchange for Marcus Johansson on Wednesday, so the fact that he won't attempt to re-sign Koivu doesn't really come as a surprise. The 37-year-old pivot probably won't garner much interest on the open market, so if he wants to continue playing, he may have to do so in his native Finland. If Koivu has indeed played his last NHL contest, he'll finish his career having racked up 205 goals and 504 assists in 1,028 games, all with the Wild.