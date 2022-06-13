Koskinen agreed to terms on a two-year contract with Swiss club HC Lugano on Monday.

The writing was definitely on the wall for Koskinen that he wasn't going to be back in Edmonton once his contract expired this season. Despite veteran Mike Smith posting a 3.37 GAA in 16 postseason contests, the team continued to utilize him over Koskinen. At 33 years of age, this likely marks the end of Koskinen's NHL career, which would eventually see him retire having played in 168 games over five years in which he registered an 85-60-13 record and .906 save percentage.