Lehtonen was placed on unconditional waivers by the Blue Jackets for the purpose of terminating his contract Tuesday.
Lehtonen failed to report to AHL Cleveland after being waived Sunday, so Columbus has decided to part ways with the 27-year-old blueliner. Lehtonen, who picked up three helpers in nine games with the Jackets last season, may have to head overseas to continue his playing career.
