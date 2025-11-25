Lucic was released from his professional tryout agreement with AHL Springfield on Tuesday.

Lucic has been struggling to restart his NHL career. A PTO with the Blues during training camp didn't pan out after he sustained a lower-body injury. That deal was originally extended before the veteran winger signed with the club's AHL affiliate. Now it seems there won't be any more chances with the organization, and it seems unlikely another club will be willing to give Lucic a shot.