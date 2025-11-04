Lucic (lower body) agreed to terms on a professional tryout agreement with AHL Springfield on Tuesday.

Lucic was in training camp on a PTO with the Blues before his lower-body injury sidelined his chances of making the NHL club. This move will likely allow the veteran winger to continue to rehab his injury while working his way back to 100 percent. If Lucic can impress with the Thunderbirds, he could earn himself a full NHL contract from the Blues.