Miles Koules: Cut from training camp
Koules was released from his professional tryout agreement by Columbus on Tuesday.
Considering Koules has yet to make his NHL debut, the odds of him landing on the Blue Jackets' 23-man roster were likely slim to begin with. Undrafted out of the WHL, the 23-year-old has steadily improved -- starting in the ECHL and slowly earning a chance in the AHL. Don't be surprised to see the winger snag a minor-league contract with AHL Cleveland -- the Columbus affiliate -- so the organization can continue keeping an eye on his development.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...