Koules was released from his professional tryout agreement by Columbus on Tuesday.

Considering Koules has yet to make his NHL debut, the odds of him landing on the Blue Jackets' 23-man roster were likely slim to begin with. Undrafted out of the WHL, the 23-year-old has steadily improved -- starting in the ECHL and slowly earning a chance in the AHL. Don't be surprised to see the winger snag a minor-league contract with AHL Cleveland -- the Columbus affiliate -- so the organization can continue keeping an eye on his development.