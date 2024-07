Kelemen signed a one-year, two-way contract with Utah HC on Wednesday.

Kelemen had an assist in 10 games with Arizona in 2024-25. He also recorded 16 goals, 32 points and 67 PIM across 54 regular-season appearances with AHL Tucson. Kelemen will probably begin the 2024-25 campaign in the minors, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him receive one or more stints with Utah over the course of the season.