Aaltonen was qualified by Maple Leafs despite returning to the KHL for 2018-19.

The pivot's move to the KHL was a surprise, as he was expected to earn a fourth-line role with the Leafs after a great season with the Calder Cup champion Toronto Marlies. The qualifying offer allows the Leafs to keep Aaltonen's rights should he change his mind or return from the KHL.

