Aaltonen will return to the KHL for the 2018-19 campaign, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Aaltonen, who notched 20 goals and 43 points in 64 games with AHL Toronto last season, evidently wasn't interested in competing for a bottom-six role with the Maple Leafs in training camp, and will instead head to the KHL in hopes of securing a more prominent role with a club in Russia's premier league. The 2013 sixth-round pick might remain overseas for the remainder of his professional playing career.