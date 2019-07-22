Mitch Callahan: Headed overseas

Callahan secured a one-year contract with DEL club Augsburger on Friday.

Callahan -- who was selected in the sixth round of the 2009 NHL Draft by the Red Wings -- spent the past eight seasons playing primarily in the AHL. The winger did log five NHL contests for the Red Wings, the last of which came during the 2016-17 campaign. With AHL Bakersfield last season, the 27-year-old notched 15 goals and 19 helpers in 61 appearances. While a return is not impossible, this likely marks the end of Callahan's NHL playing days.