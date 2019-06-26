Mitch Hults: Let go by Tampa Bay
The Lightning didn't send Hults a qualifying offer Tuesday.
Hults, who spent the bulk of the 2018-19 campaign with ECHL Orlando, will be looking to land a two-way deal with a new club once he becomes an unrestricted free agent on July 1.
