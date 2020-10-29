Arizona renounced the player rights for Miller on Thursday after previously selecting him in the fourth round of the 2020 NHL Draft.

While the Coyotes were aware of the bullying incident involving Miller back in 2016, it seems some of the details regarding the circumstances of the situation only recently came to the team's attention. The club's official release stated, "What we learned does not align with the core values and vision for our organization and leads to our decision to renounce our draft rights." The defenseman will remain enrolled at the University of North Dakota, but at this point, it's unclear if he'll be eligible for the 2021 NHL Draft or if he'll be permitted to sign with a different NHL club as an undrafted free agent.