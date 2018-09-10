Mitchell Balmas: Philly bound for training camp
Balmas has been invited to Flyers training camp, TSN reports.
Balmas, 20, has spent the last four seasons playing in the OMJHL, tallying 168 points in 258 games. A long shot to make an NHL roster in 2018-19, Balmas, instead, will use training camp as an audition for a spot in the minors.
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...