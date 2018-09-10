Mitchell Balmas: Philly bound for training camp

Balmas has been invited to Flyers training camp, TSN reports.

Balmas, 20, has spent the last four seasons playing in the OMJHL, tallying 168 points in 258 games. A long shot to make an NHL roster in 2018-19, Balmas, instead, will use training camp as an audition for a spot in the minors.

