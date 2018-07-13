Mitchell Heard: Headed to Europe
Heard inked a one-year deal with the Straubing Tigers (DEL) on Thursday.
Heard was drafted by the Avalanche with the 41st overall pick of the 2012 NHL Draft, but never quite lived up to expectations and has never appeared in an NHL game. After six seasons splitting his time between the AHL and ECHL, the 26-year-old will give Germany a try, as he makes his first foray into European hockey.
