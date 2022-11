Miller's contract was rescinded by Boston on Sunday, effective immediately.

The Bruins' recent signing of Miller was highly controversial after he'd already had his draft rights renounced by the Coyotes and he was dismissed from the University of North Dakota. The 20-year-old defenseman was the instigator of a bullying incident and it was already stated that he wouldn't be eligible to play in the AHL or the NHL. Miller scored 39 goals and 83 points with USHL Tri-City last season.