Nail Yakupov: Departs for KHL
Yakupov is set to sign a two-year contract with SKA St. Petersburg of the KHL, Igor Eronko of Sport-Express reports.
Yakupov has chosen to leave hockey's highest level after failing to live up to his 2012 first overall selection. Throughout six seasons, he averaged only 0.39 points per game and accumulated a dreadful minus-89 rating. While Yakupov's first NHL stint was largely unsuccessful, he is still only 24 years old. It's possible he could rediscover his game oversees and contribute to an NHL roster at some point down the road.
