Nail Yakupov: Not retained by Avalanche

Yakupov wasn't tendered a qualifying offer Monday and will now become an unrestricted free agent, Mike Chambers of the Denver Post reports.

Playing for his third team in as many seasons, Yakupov saw a decent amount action for the Avalanche, tallying nine goals and seven assists across 58 games. However, he didn't participate in a single playoff game and is now looking to join a new team when free agency opens July 1 after failing to get a qualifying offer. The former first overall pick should find a handful of suitors on the open market.