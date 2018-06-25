Nail Yakupov: Not retained by Avalanche
Yakupov wasn't tendered a qualifying offer Monday and will now become an unrestricted free agent, Mike Chambers of the Denver Post reports.
Playing for his third team in as many seasons, Yakupov saw a decent amount action for the Avalanche, tallying nine goals and seven assists across 58 games. However, he didn't participate in a single playoff game and is now looking to join a new team when free agency opens July 1 after failing to get a qualifying offer. The former first overall pick should find a handful of suitors on the open market.
More News
