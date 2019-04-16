DiCasmirro won't return for another season after announcing his retirement.

DiCasmirro spent seven seasons playing in the AHL trying to earn his way onto an NHL roster before making the move to Europe for the past 11 years, winning six championships in various leagues along the way. The St. Cloud State product logged a total of 401 AHL contests, in which he recorded 66 goals, 117 assists and 299 PIM.