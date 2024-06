Winnipeg put Schmidt on unconditional waivers Sunday for the purpose of buying out the remainder of his contract, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.

Schmidt had one more season left on his six-year, $35.7 million contract. The 32-year-old blueliner will be eligible for unrestricted free agency Monday. Schmidt notched two goals, 14 points, 75 shots on net, 76 blocked shots and 66 hits in 63 regular-season contests in 2023-24.