Beaulieu inked a one-year contract with Barys of the KHL on Friday.

Beaulieu played 13 games with Kloten HC of the Swiss League in 2023-24, picking up two assists. The 31-year-old spent parts of 11 seasons in the NHL with Montreal, Buffalo, Winnipeg and Anaheim, scoring 12 goals and adding 86 assists in 471 regular-season games.