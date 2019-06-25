Baptiste wasn't given a qualifying offer from Toronto, making him a free agent, Chris Johnston of Sportsnet reports.

Baptiste didn't see any time with the big club last season, but put up 29 points in 73 AHL games. The NHL portion of his resume includes 10 points in 47 games with the Sabres. The 23-year-old won't likely make a fantasy impact with whichever team he signs with for the upcoming season.