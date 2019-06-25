Nicholas Baptiste: Not qualified
Baptiste wasn't given a qualifying offer from Toronto, making him a free agent, Chris Johnston of Sportsnet reports.
Baptiste didn't see any time with the big club last season, but put up 29 points in 73 AHL games. The NHL portion of his resume includes 10 points in 47 games with the Sabres. The 23-year-old won't likely make a fantasy impact with whichever team he signs with for the upcoming season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Nicholas Baptiste: Packs bags for Toronto•
-
Predators' Nicholas Baptiste: Demoted to AHL Milwaukee•
-
Predators' Nicholas Baptiste: Brought up from minors•
-
Predators' Nicholas Baptiste: Sent to Nashville•
-
Sabres' Nicholas Baptiste: Placed on waivers•
-
Sabres' Nicholas Baptiste: Signs one-year, two-way deal with Buffalo•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...