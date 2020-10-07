According to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, Cousins won't receive a qualifying offer from Vegas, so he'll become an unrestricted free agent Friday.

Under normal circumstances, the Golden Knights definitely would have qualified Cousins, but they're already in cap trouble after re-signing Robin Lehner, and won't be able to climb out of it without moving Marc-Andre Fleury's contract, so they need to save money wherever they can right now. Cousins shouldn't have any trouble finding a new team this offseason as a capable bottom-sixer that put up 10 goals and 25 points in 65 games split between Montreal and Vegas last season.