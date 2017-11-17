Nick Petersen: Playing overseas
Petersen is in his fifth season playing in the Deutsche Eishockey Liga.
Petersen -- who was drafted in the fourth round of the 2009 NHL Draft -- never earned his way onto the Penguins' roster, instead bouncing between the AHL and ECHL. Although the 28-year-old has not found success in North America, he seems to be thriving in Germany as a nearly point per game scorer (.85). At this point, it seems unlikely the winger will get another shot in the NHL, but given his performance overseas, it is probably too early to rule out entirely.
