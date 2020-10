The Flames didn't extend Schneider a qualifying offer, so he's scheduled to hit the open market as an unrestricted free agency Friday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

After suiting up in both the AHL and ECHL, the 23-year-old has yet to suit up in an NHL game in his career. Schneider will look to earn a contract with another minor league club, or head overseas to Europe to find his next team.