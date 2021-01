Seeler didn't report to his AHL assignment and was released by the Blackhawks, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The Blackhawks waived Seeler unconditionally Sunday because he opted not to report to the team's minor-league affiliate. In turn, he's now a free agent. The 27-year-old has 105 NHL games under his belt, and he could add depth for another team's blue line this season.