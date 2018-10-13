Nick Shore: Inks deal with KHL club
Shore signed a contract with Metallurg Magnitogorsk of the KHL on Friday, TSN reports.
Shore played for three NHL teams last season -- Los Angeles, Ottawa and Calgary -- totaling five goals and 19 points over 64 games. He was not tendered a qualifying offer with the Flames, so he hit the open market in June. Shore is only 26 years old, so there's still plenty of time for him to revive his career overseas and potentially return to the NHL someday.
