Shore was not given a qualifying offer and is set to become a free agent, Kristen Anderson of Postmedia reports.

Shore had a pretty hectic 2017-18 campaign, registering five goals and 19 points in 64 games with three different NHL clubs. The 25-year-old is a solid bottom-six center and should fill that role once again regardless of what team signs him this offseason.

