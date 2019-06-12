Nicklas Grossmann: Hanging up skates
Grossman announced his retirement due to lingering back problems.
Grossman spent the past two seasons playing in Sweden's second level for Sodertalje SK, where he tallied 13 points in 73 appearances. Selected by Dallas with the 56th overall pick in the 2004 NHL Draft, the blueliner logged 592 NHL games for the Stars, Flyers, Coyotes and Flames in which he recorded 13 goals, 73 assists and 314 PIM.
