Nico Daws: Named top North American goalie
Daws secured to No. 1 ranking among North American goalies in NHL Central Scouting's 2020 Midterm Rankings.
In 38 outings with OHL Guelph this year, Daws registered a 23-8-6 record, .924 save percentage and a league-leading five shutouts. Despite the No. 1 ranking, the netminder may have to wait until late in the first round or even the second round to hear his name called. Given the long development time for most netminders, only fantasy owners in the deepest of dynasty formats will want to stash Daws away at this point in time.
