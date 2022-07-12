Aube-Kubel will not be receiving a qualifying offer, making him an unrestricted free agent Wednesday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Aube-Kubel failed to register a single point in 14 postseason contests and was a healthy scratch for the Avs' final three games of the Stanley Cup Finals. During the regular season, the 26-year-old center was slightly more productive with 11 goals and 11 assists in 67 games, all career bests, but considering the big deal the team just handed Valeri Nichuskin (eight years and $49 million), something had to give for Colorado and Aube-Kubel finds himself the odd man out.